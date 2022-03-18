×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SACAA turns its sights on SAA and Lufthansa technical teams which maintain Comair aircraft

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
18 March 2022 - 17:24

SA's  aviation regulator, the SACAA, has confirmed it is conducting safety audits of SAA Technical (SAAT) and Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International (LTMI) —  the two aircraft maintenance organisations (AMOs) used by Comair...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. More HIV prevention options for SA women as vaginal ring is approved South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report South Africa
  4. Bylaws for licensing spaza shops should be enforced whether you're South ... South Africa
  5. ‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia