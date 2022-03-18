WATCH | DNA oversight board slammed for ‘disrespect’ after parliament meeting

The oversight board looking into the backlog in DNA results was slammed by parliament's police portfolio committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson after an apparent snub at a meeting this week.

The National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board has been tasked with clearing the huge backlog in the National Forensic Science Laboratories (NFSL) and finding a solution that will see forensic evidence produced before criminal trials.

The board was meant to appear on Wednesday and chairperson advocate Lindi Nkosi-Thomas was due to brief the committee on the capacity of the laboratories as part of deliberations on the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Bill, but she failed to show up, saying the board was not given enough notice.

The meeting was rescheduled to Friday and deputy chairperson Raymond Sono took the committee through the presentation. Sono concluded the presentation by stating “the capacity of the laboratories are in a positive state to be able to deal with the implementation of the DNA bill amendments”.

However, after the meeting Joemat-Pettersson lambasted the board for what she said was “problematic and disrespectful” conduct.