South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Saftu affiliates brief media on Vavi's suspension

Starts at 11am

18 March 2022 - 11:13 By TimesLIVE

Thirteen SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) affiliates are briefing the media about a letter served to general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi intending to place him on precautionary suspension.

Vavi said the decision to suspend him is illegal and unconstitutional, deliberately vague and politically motivated. 

