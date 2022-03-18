What are the new mask rules proposed for the country?

The department of health has proposed face masks continue to be a requirement in certain areas once new draft rules have been approved.

This week the department published Covid-19 regulations set to replace the state of disaster rules for public comment.

The proposed regulations are part of government’s transition plans from the state of disaster which was first declared in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The 157-page document, among other things, covers vaccinations, management of human remains and wearing of masks.

