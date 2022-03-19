Boycott brands using ad agencies opposed to transformation, insiders say

Brands using “window dressing” advertising agencies that refuse to transform should be penalised by consumer boycotts, say some industry players.

Speaking this week as the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) put the spotlight on discrimination in the advertising industry, Ahmed Tilly, a creative consultant at Number 10 — A Creative Consultancy, said brands hold the power.

“Nothing will change until corporates and their brands are held accountable for the agencies they appoint, and penalised for appointing agencies that are not black- owned, managed and staffed to mirror the demographics of our country.

“Agencies only lag in transformation because the brands and corporates keep supporting them. Punish the brands for working with the wrong agencies and watch how everything changes,” Tilly said.

“The insensitive and inaccurate depiction of black people and women in this country is largely due to the fact that the people who create those ads aren’t representative of the market they advertise to. I don’t believe it would be effective to penalise agencies or brands for discriminatory creative work. Consumers do that better by holding back their buying power and boycotting brands who fail.”

Tilly, who has more than two decades of experience in the industry, said if racism and lack of representation was dealt with within the advertising and marketing industry, it would automatically address the problem of discrimination seen in adverts.

“The more diverse and representative the agencies are, the less chance they have of getting it wrong. The industry, however, has been on a slow, frustrating journey of transformation since the dawn of our democracy. This journey has been lethargic mainly due to the resistance to change from what is still a largely white-owned industry.