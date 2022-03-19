×

South Africa

Cop bust for tampering with evidence in business robbery case

19 March 2022 - 11:50
A Western Cape police officer has been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in a business robbery case.
A Western Cape police officer has been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in a business robbery case.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The Hawks have swooped on a 53-year-old police officer for tampering with evidence in a George, Western Cape, business robbery case.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the police captain, who was found in possession of empty cartridges linked to a robbery at a garage in Thembalethu on January 31, was arrested on Friday.

“This comes after a search and seizure operation, that was steered by the Hawks, in the office of the suspect that led to the discovery of empty cartridges that were removed from the crime scene,” said Hani.

“It is reported that on the day of the business robbery, a shoot-out ensued between the police and the suspects. The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team arrested the suspect after the team determined that the suspect had removed evidence from the scene.”

The suspect will appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.

TimesLIVE

