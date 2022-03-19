Slain honeymooner Anni Dewani’s family livid over decision to release her killer from prison

He said Tongo is yet to reveal the whole truth about the killing. Hindocha said Anni’s father, Vinod, consented to Tongo’s plea and sentencing agreement with the state because he believed that the former shuttle operator was sincere.

“The plea that was presented to us before he was given the deal was very clear and my brother signed it,” said Hindocha.

“He was supposed to tell the whole truth when he went to court but he didn’t answer the questions. It was like saying: ‘Hey I got my deal, I don’t give a sh*t’. He was the pillar of this case and he didn’t stand for what he got the discount for. Now he is released early, what message is the parole board sending to the criminals? Is it saying ‘do the crime, don’t do time?’ There is a reason why murderers get 25-year jail sentences and life in prison.”

Tongo chauffeured Anni and her British husband, Shrien Dewani, during their honeymoon in Cape Town. He is serving an 18-year jail sentence for his role in the murder. Anni’s body was found with a bullet wound to the neck in Tongo’s abandoned car in Khayelitsha on the morning of November 14 2010.