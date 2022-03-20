×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Kruger National Park rhino poacher gets 25 years in jail after being bust, twice

20 March 2022 - 13:31
A man has been jailed for 25 years for his involvement in rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park. Stock photo.
A man has been jailed for 25 years for his involvement in rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Stuart Porter

A man has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for his involvement in two cases of rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

The Skukuza regional court sentenced Mike Nyathi, 40, on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the court imposed the hefty sentence after hearing how he was caught, twice, poaching inside the Kruger National Park.

“It is said that in the first incident, Nyathi and Janeiro Chunguane entered the Kingfisherspruit section inside Kruger National Park on September 17 2017 and began hunting illegally, where they shot and killed a white rhinoceros.

“Field rangers working in the section fortunately heard [the] sound of gunshots and became aware that there were intruders inside the park.

“The rangers then went out to investigate what was happening and they found the two men who were in possession of one rifle without a serial number, an axe as well as a knife.

“The rangers further found a carcass of a white rhinoceros that was killed next to where the two men were found,” said Mohala.

“The men were arrested and charged with trespassing, possession of a prohibited firearm, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, conspiracy to commit a crime, hunting of protected animals in a national park and possession of a dangerous weapon.”

They appeared in court and were granted bail.

“Chunguane fled to Mozambique and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Police are still looking for him and he is yet to be rearrested.”

In May 2019 Nyathi was caught by rangers after a second poaching incident.

“He was then charged and appeared before court where he was never granted bail until his cases were finalised.

“The accused was convicted and sentenced in relation to the two incidents to an effective 25 years' imprisonment. The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Mohlala.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

Rhino poaching in SA rises for first time in 7 years

The number of rhinos killed by poachers in SA, which has the world’s biggest population of the animals, climbed for the first time in seven years in ...
News
1 month ago

Mozambican rhino poachers in Kruger National Park hit with hefty jail terms

Two poachers caught with a high-powered rifle and poaching equipment close to the carcasses of two rhinos have each been sentenced to 23 years in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Pregnant rhino among four killed at Western Cape reserve, fake synthetic horn taken

Poachers behind the Wednesday night massacre of four rhinos at Inverdoorn private game reserve north of Cape Town sawed off a fake and worthless ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  2. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  3. ‘If they see you, you are money’: Refugees highlight the difficulty of the ... South Africa
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia