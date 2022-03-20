WRAP | From groundings to returning to the sky: a hectic week for Comair

It has been a chaotic past few days for Comair, which operates Kulula.com and British Airways flights.

The company has been making headlines after a spate of midair flight emergencies.

Last month, a flight from Lanseria in Johannesburg to Cape Town lost one of its two engines, prompting a pilot to issue a Mayday call before landing safely at OR Tambo International Airport.

Comair has announced its flights are back in the air.

Here’s a timeline of events:

Midair emergencies: March 7

On March 7, Kulula diverted a flight to OR Tambo airport from Lanseria after an “engine-related” problem and passengers were accommodated on British Airways.

Before this, Kulula had a similar issue which led to a flight on the same route being diverted to OR Tambo.

A report issued by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said the issues were caused by air traffic control initially allowing two aircraft to approach the runway before instructing the smaller aircraft to break off the final approach.

Another Comair flight, British Airways BA6252, was forced to make an emergency landing at King Phalo Airport in East London shortly after it left for Johannesburg. Comair said its landing gear had failed to retract.