×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WRAP | From groundings to returning to the sky: a hectic week for Comair

The company has been making news headlines after a spate of mid-air flight emergencies.

20 March 2022 - 12:00
Comair's Kulula and BA flights were last week suspended due to safety concerns.
Comair's Kulula and BA flights were last week suspended due to safety concerns.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

It has been a chaotic past few days for Comair, which operates Kulula.com and British Airways flights.

The company has been making headlines after a spate of midair flight emergencies.

Last month, a flight from Lanseria in Johannesburg to Cape Town lost one of its two engines, prompting a pilot to issue a Mayday call before landing safely at OR Tambo International Airport.

Comair has announced its flights are back in the air.

Here’s a timeline of events:

Midair emergencies: March 7

On March 7, Kulula diverted a flight to OR Tambo airport from Lanseria after an “engine-related” problem and passengers were accommodated on British Airways.

Before this, Kulula had a similar issue which led to a flight on the same route being diverted to OR Tambo.

A report issued by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said the issues were caused by air traffic control initially allowing two aircraft to approach the runway before instructing the smaller aircraft to break off the final approach.

Another Comair flight, British Airways BA6252, was forced to make an emergency landing at King Phalo Airport in East London shortly after it left for Johannesburg. Comair said its landing gear had failed to retract. 

Second Kulula flight on same route diverted after engine fault

A Kulula flight was forced to divert to OR Tambo airport from nearby Lanseria on Monday morning after an "engine-related" issue.
News
1 week ago

24 hour suspension: March 12

Travellers were shocked when Comair announced that all of its flights had been grounded for 24-hours by the Sacaa.

In a short statement, Comair said its British Airways and Kulula flights were affected by the decision. 

“Our executive team are engaging with the CAA on an urgent basis. Comair believes there is no justification for the suspension,” the company said.

Flights indefinitely suspended: March 13

The next day, Sacaa suspended Comair flights indefinitely, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The Sacaa sought to confirm the company's compliance with applicable civil aviation regulations (CARs) and Comair's quality control management and safety after suspension of flights. 

Kulula could not immediately confirm when it would resume flights. 

Passengers stranded as Kulula.com and British Airways flights are indefinitely suspended

The SA Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday said it had indefinitely suspended Comair's air operator certificate - effectively grounding Kulula.com and ...
News
1 week ago

Union protests at Comair: March 14 

The National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa) called for Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond to step down after the Sacaa indefinitely suspended the company's air operator certificate, effectively grounding Kulula.com and British Airways.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union did not trust Orsmond, saying he was “in the wrong business because he could not guarantee passenger safety”.

WATCH | Numsa demands resignation of Comair CEO after grounding

The National Union of Metalworkers SA has called for the resignation of Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond after the SA Civil Aviation Authority indefinitely ...
News
6 days ago

Comair flights back in the sky: March 17

The Sacaa said Comair had resumed flights after a five-day suspension. The suspension was lifted after an inspection of Comair flights was concluded. 

Kulula announced its decision to take to the skies on Thursday. 

Our focus is to get our operations back to normal as quickly as possible and schedules will therefore be restored in a phased manner.”

Kulula and British Airways flights back in SA skies as suspension is lifted

Kulula and British Airways planes will be back in SA's airspace from Thursday.
News
3 days ago

MORE:

WATCH | ‘Glenn must go’: Numsa members protest outside Comair offices

The union is demanding that CEO Glenn Orsmond resigns after the SA Civil Aviation Authority suspended Comair’s air certificate due to recent safety ...
News
4 days ago

FlySafair defends R3k flights amid Comair grounding — Here’s why tickets get more expensive over time

Low-cost airline FlySafair has defended its hefty price surge following the grounding of Kulula and British Airways flights.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  2. ‘If they see you, you are money’: Refugees highlight the difficulty of the ... South Africa
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. SACAA turns its sights on SAA and Lufthansa technical teams which maintain ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia