South Africa

Farmer, 76, murdered, wife tied up

21 March 2022 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE
Police condemned the attack on defenceless victims.
An elderly man lost his life after agreeing to sell animal feed to men who arrived at his Delmas, Mpumalanga farm, even though he was initially reluctant because it was Sunday.

The attackers allegedly strangled and killed Gustav Rappard, 76, then went into the house where they tied up his wife and ransacked the house.

They got away with nothing except the couple’s cellphones.

A search for the suspects has been launched.

“The suspects should be hunted down and brought to book within a short time. It is a disgrace that suspects target defenceless victims,” said Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the couple heard hooting at their gate at about 11am on Sunday.

“The man went outside to check and the wife reported she saw six males who indicated they were there to buy grass bales.”

He told them it was Sunday and he could not help them. He returned to the house but moments later had a change of heart and told his wife he had decided to assist them.

“The suspects are alleged to have then strangled the old man,” Mohlala said.

His body was later found in a barn.

Four of the suspects entered the house where they demanded cash from the wife.

She was tied up after she told the assailants they did not have cash, said Mohlala. They went through the house searching for moneyand left with two cellphones.

