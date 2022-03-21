LISTEN | SA’s education equity gap and those aiming to bridge it

SA is nearly 28 years into democracy yet the right to education, which is a constitutional right, is not a reality for many pupils in this country, with the SA education system still facing many challenges.

Included in the long list of issues are dilapidated infrastructure, poor sanitation, a lack of learning material and resources, overcrowded classrooms, transport problems and poor curricula, particularly in the public schooling system within the inner cities, townships and rural areas.

One of the organisations seeking to redress these issues is Equal Education, a community, membership-based organisation, that advocates for quality and equality in the SA education system. Since its establishment in 2008, Equal Education has made great strides in redressing some of these issues through analysis and activism.

One of its biggest achievements to date was its influence in the revival of the National School Nutrition Programme for over 9 million pupils across SA to receive meals at home after the programme was suspended during the hard Covid-19 lockdown period. According to deputy general secretary at Equal Education Tracey Malawana its members realised the need to campaign for this because of children going hungry during the lockdown.