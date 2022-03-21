×

Man dies after suffering heart attack following SUV crash

21 March 2022 - 11:29
A man died after he crashed his SUV into a concrete structure in Umhlanga on Monday
A man died after he crashed his SUV into a concrete structure in Umhlanga on Monday
Image: Emer-G-Med

A man suffered a fatal heart attack after he crashed his SUV into a concrete structure in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said emergency services responded to the accident near the Ruth First highway.

"On arrival at the scene an SUV was found to have crashed into the concrete support structure of the overhead bridge.

"A male motorist, believed to be about 40 years old, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage with critical injuries."

Van Reenen said paramedics worked to stablise him while he was cut free using the jaws of life.

However, the man went into cardiac arrest after he was extricated and was declared dead.

TimesLIVE

