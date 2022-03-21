Road accident horror as fuel tanker and intercity bus collide
At least two people have been confirmed dead in an accident involving a fuel tanker and a long distance bus.
The accident occurred at about 9.20am on Monday on the N2 near Kwelera, between East London and Kei Bridge, the Eastern Cape transport department said.
The tanker caught fire after the crash.
East London - N2 Route (Update): ROAD CLOSED near Brakfontein #TankerCrash #BusCrash pic.twitter.com/tIaceILOOI— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 21, 2022
Two people were declared dead at the scene 18 while sustained injuries.
“Search, rescue and recovery personnel remain on the scene to check if there are more survivors trapped in the wreckage or anything they may have missed. The injured were transported to Frere Hospital,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
