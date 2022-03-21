×

South Africa

Teenage schoolgirl found dead in North West cemetery

North West education department reports a death, and arson

21 March 2022 - 17:14
The body of Sedika Lekhobo (Mereekae) was found at the Vryburg cemetery on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

The body of a 14-year-old school pupil was found at the Vryburg cemetery in the North West on Sunday.

The North West department of education says police are investigating the cause of the teenager's death.

Family members of Sedika Lekhobo (Mereekae) reported that they last saw her alive when she left home on Saturday afternoon.

MEC for education, Mmaphefo Matsemela, conveyed her condolences to the bereaved Lekhobo and Mereekae families.

"On behalf of the department l would like to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families of our learner who attended school at Vryburg Secondary School. The pandemic of gender-based violence against women and children is rife in our communities. We hope police will find those responsible for her death."

Meanwhile, a mobile classroom was burnt out at Namusa Primary School in Ipelegeng near Schweizer-Reneke on Sunday afternoon, with damage estimated at almost R180,000.

Department spokesperson Elias Malindi said the fire destroyed the classroom, desks and chairs, textbooks and workbooks.

“It is alleged that the community residing near the school saw the mobile classroom had caught fire within the school premises. They called the fire department and tried to extinguish the fire.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a case of arson has been opened with the police.

"It is disappointing that on the same day we celebrate Human Rights Day we experience a violation of the right to education," Matsemela said.

"The department is hampered by those opposed to progress in the education system. Learners have lost a lot of teaching time due to Covid-19 lockdown and while we try to reverse the losses some people continue to sabotage the good efforts of the department."

TimesLIVE

