RECORDED | Human Rights Day 2022: End poverty now
On Human Rights Day, DA Leader John Steenhuisen visits and addresses the Gemsbokspruit community in Mpumalanga, where SA’s enshrined Human Rights feel far from reality
On Human Rights Day, DA Leader John Steenhuisen visits and addresses the Gemsbokspruit community in Mpumalanga. Poverty and a lack of basic service delivery permeate the daily lives of South Africans as they are forgotten and left behind by the corrupt ANC elite, like those who fought against the indignity of pass laws in Sharpeville in 1960. Today, we must push back against the indignity of poverty, which continues to deny more than 60% of South Africans their human rights and basic freedoms. #HumanRightsDay #HumanRightsSouthAfrica #EndPoverty
