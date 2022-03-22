City of Tshwane serves striking staff with letters, warning they'll be fired

The city of Tshwane on Tuesday said it had served about 19 employees, based at the Mayville Depot, with letters of “intention to terminate their services” for their continued involvement in an “unlawful” strike.

“As the city has continued to face some disruptions from the illegal strike, the municipality has begun issuing notices of the intention to terminate [services of] employees who have been involved in the unlawful and unprotected strike since March 15,” mayor Randall Williams said in a statement.

The employees are believed to be affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu). TimesLIVE understands the group wants to be moved from contract to permanent work.

The group's protest has reportedly caused service delivery disruptions in the city, with allegations that they blocked non-striking employees from performing their duties and intimidated those who continued working.