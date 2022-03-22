×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City of Tshwane serves striking staff with letters, warning they'll be fired

22 March 2022 - 21:49
Striking city of Tshwane employees believed to be affiliated to Samwu are at risk of losing their jobs.
Striking city of Tshwane employees believed to be affiliated to Samwu are at risk of losing their jobs.
Image: ROBERT BOTHA

The city of Tshwane on Tuesday said it had served about 19 employees, based at the Mayville Depot, with letters of “intention to terminate their services” for their continued involvement in an “unlawful” strike.

“As the city has continued to face some disruptions from the illegal strike, the municipality has begun issuing notices of the intention to terminate [services of] employees who have been involved in the unlawful and unprotected strike since March 15,” mayor Randall Williams said in a statement.

The employees are believed to be affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu). TimesLIVE understands the group wants to be moved from contract to permanent work. 

The group's protest has reportedly caused service delivery disruptions in the city, with allegations that they blocked non-striking employees from performing their duties and intimidated those who continued working.

Tshwane ‘cannot be held to ransom by political interests': Mayor seeks further legal action against Samwu

City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams says the “illegal strike” by the SA Municipal Workers’ Union seeks to drive narrow political interests and ...
News
4 days ago

Williams said the strikers have until this Thursday to provide written reasons why their services should not be terminated.

“The city will thereafter take a decision on whether to terminate their services,” Williams said. 

He said the majority of Tshwane employees were committed to their work and to serving  the residents of the city, so much so that some risked their lives in the line of duty. 

Williams said an employee was injured by community members while working last week. 

One of our colleagues, Benjamin Dube, ended up in intensive care after being attacked at the weekend after supporting teams who were responding to power outages in Soshanguve.”

The city condemned the attack, saying it was not the first time officials were attacked in the township. 

“Our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers,” Williams said.

He said the city would not allow unruly community members and some of its own employees to derail service delivery. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Tshwane working to resolve electricity outages affecting at least four areas amid ‘illegal strike’

The City of Tshwane says its teams are working to resolve electricity outages which have affected at least four regions, despite the "illegal strike" ...
News
5 days ago

City Power technician injured in explosion at Crown substation

City power is investigating after a technician was injured in an explosion at the Crown substation on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. Siphoning crude oil from Transnet pipeline lands man in jail for 15 years South Africa

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...