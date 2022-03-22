City of Tshwane serves striking staff with letters, warning they'll be fired
The city of Tshwane on Tuesday said it had served about 19 employees, based at the Mayville Depot, with letters of “intention to terminate their services” for their continued involvement in an “unlawful” strike.
“As the city has continued to face some disruptions from the illegal strike, the municipality has begun issuing notices of the intention to terminate [services of] employees who have been involved in the unlawful and unprotected strike since March 15,” mayor Randall Williams said in a statement.
The employees are believed to be affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu). TimesLIVE understands the group wants to be moved from contract to permanent work.
The group's protest has reportedly caused service delivery disruptions in the city, with allegations that they blocked non-striking employees from performing their duties and intimidated those who continued working.
Williams said the strikers have until this Thursday to provide written reasons why their services should not be terminated.
“The city will thereafter take a decision on whether to terminate their services,” Williams said.
He said the majority of Tshwane employees were committed to their work and to serving the residents of the city, so much so that some risked their lives in the line of duty.
Williams said an employee was injured by community members while working last week.
“One of our colleagues, Benjamin Dube, ended up in intensive care after being attacked at the weekend after supporting teams who were responding to power outages in Soshanguve.”
The city condemned the attack, saying it was not the first time officials were attacked in the township.
“Our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers,” Williams said.
He said the city would not allow unruly community members and some of its own employees to derail service delivery.
TimesLIVE
