Dad gets 10 days in jail for defaulting on child maintenance while making 'indulgent' purchases

Periodic imprisonment for parents who fail to pay maintenance should be used as a deterrent, but not to prevent a parent earning an income to support their children.

This is the view of divorce lawyer Shando Theron, who was reacting to a Johannesburg high court judgment that directed a father, who defaulted on paying maintenance for his two children for more than two years, be sent to jail for 10 days.

The man, who claimed to be living off food parcels while his bank account reflected the opposite, was also given 31 days to pay arrear maintenance of R86,736. TimesLIVE is not disclosing the identity of the man to protect the children.

The couple divorced in 2019 and agreed the children would live with their mother while the father paid his 50% contribution towards their maintenance.

According to court papers, the man diligently paid maintenance for 11 months after the divorce was finalised.