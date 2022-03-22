Foot and mouth disease case in North West, more cases in KZN

“There are permanent movement restrictions in the protection zone, preventing the free movement of cloven-hoofed livestock into the disease-free zone. The affected dip-tanks were placed under quarantine and no cloven-hoofed animals were allowed to move from these locations,” the department said.

In addition to the outbreak in Limpopo, the outbreak in KZN was continuing and the vaccination campaign had begun, it said.

“Two new affected locations have been identified. One falls just outside the disease management area (DMA) in the Mthonjaneni municipality, while the other falls some distance to the southwest of the DMA, in the uMlalazi municipality (near the Nkandla and Maphumulo municipalities).”

The department urged all farmers, livestock owners, members of industry and other stakeholders to abide by the movement restrictions in both the Limpopo and KZN DMAs, as well as the restrictions within the affected areas.

“These restrictions are deemed necessary to prevent the further spread of the virus out of the affected areas.

“All farmers, livestock owners, members of industry and other stakeholders in the rest of the country are urged to use caution when sourcing cattle. The notion of ‘know what you are buying’ holds true in this instance. Ensure that you know the health of the animals you are investing in and, where possible, get a health attestation from the seller’s veterinarian.”

As the disease was transmitted by moving cattle from infected premises, the department called on owners not to move animals if there was any suspicion of illness.

“Should any suspicious clinical symptoms (salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions) be seen, it should be reported to the local state veterinarian immediately and such animals must not be moved in any circumstances.”

TimesLIVE