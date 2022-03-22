×

Gauteng police investigate Kempton Park cop ‘bribery’ video

22 March 2022 - 16:39 By TIMESLIVE
A community member captured a video of a civilian allegedly paying a bribe to a police officer in Kempton Park.
Image: Screengrab from video

Gauteng police on Tuesday said they were aware of a video that had gone viral, showing a member of the public allegedly paying a bribe to a police officer. 

The incident was alleged to have happened in the Kempton Park area in Ekurhuleni. 

“The management of police in Gauteng has noted with concern the video circulating on social media in which police officers appear to be receiving a bribe,” said Col Dimakatso Sello.

“The members in question have been identified as members of Kempton Park visible policing. An inquiry has been opened against them for further investigation through the anti-corruption unit.”

The video was allegedly taken by a member of the public.

The video shows the alleged briber first speaking to a person inside the police vehicle seated in the front passenger seat. Another police officer, who is suspected to be the driver, is standing outside the vehicle on the other side.

After speaking to the officer in the vehicle, the civilian is seen taking out his wallet, removing what appears to be a note and handing it to the person in the police vehicle before closing his wallet and walking away. 

Gauteng police said the bribe allegations would not be taken lightly.

“The police management will not tolerate criminal activities within the service. All members have a responsibility to uphold and enforce the law as mandated by the  constitution of the country and to adhere to the code of conduct,” said acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Girly Mbele.

She called on members of the public to blow the whistle on corrupt law enforcement officials. The police anti-corruption hotline is 0800-43-43-73.

