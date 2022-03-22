Gauteng police investigate Kempton Park cop ‘bribery’ video

Gauteng police on Tuesday said they were aware of a video that had gone viral, showing a member of the public allegedly paying a bribe to a police officer.

The incident was alleged to have happened in the Kempton Park area in Ekurhuleni.

“The management of police in Gauteng has noted with concern the video circulating on social media in which police officers appear to be receiving a bribe,” said Col Dimakatso Sello.

“The members in question have been identified as members of Kempton Park visible policing. An inquiry has been opened against them for further investigation through the anti-corruption unit.”

The video was allegedly taken by a member of the public.