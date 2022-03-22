Helen Joseph in crisis as psychiatric patients flood the facility, assault staff

Thirty-two members of staff at Helen Joseph Hospital in Gauteng have been assaulted by psychiatric patients since the beginning of the year.

This is according to Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi who responded in a written reply to a query from DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom.

The patients have also caused “extensive property damage” at the hospital.

Last week Sunday Times spoke to a senior member of staff at the hospital who said the psychiatric departments were in crisis, as patients who did not have access to, or were not taking their medication, had worsening symptoms and were not stable.

She said long queues of these patients, some suffering psychotic conditions, made the environment unsafe for staff and patients.

She spoke anonymously out of fear of retribution from the hospital.