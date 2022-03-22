'How will I get to work?' — Here’s what SA is saying about the e-hailing drivers’ strike

Commuters using e-hailing services Uber and Bolt have taken to social media to express their dismay over the three-day nationwide strike that is expected to affect between 50,000 to 70,000 drivers when they turn off their apps.

Uber Eats, Mr D and InDriver are among the services that will suspend operations until Thursday.

Some users have shared that the strike will affect their travelling plans, while others said they support the strike because if the drivers’ grievances are addressed they will be paid fairly and the safety of commuters and drivers will be secured.

Others complained of a steep “increase” in fare rides.

Drivers want the government to regulate their industry to ensure fair pricing, accountability and proper vetting of drivers.

On Monday, Gauteng MEC for transport Jacob Mamabolo called on drivers to suspend the strike. He warned it could lead to instability in the transport sector.

The MEC’s request fell on deaf ears as Private Public Transport Association founder Vhatuka Mbelengwa told TimesLIVE on Monday the strike will continue as planned while they meet the MEC.

He said there is ongoing exploitation of drivers and the industry needs government intervention.

“The MEC is trying to deter us from going on strike, but we are not going to do that. However, we will honour the meeting.

“Pricing in the sector has been a gripe for a long time. Pricing is the reason there has been violence,” he said.

Mbelengwa said the drivers expect criminal incidents while they are on strike and have established a central WhatsApp group where these will be reported.

Here’s a glimpse of the responses shared on social media: