'How will I get to work?' — Here’s what SA is saying about the e-hailing drivers’ strike
Commuters using e-hailing services Uber and Bolt have taken to social media to express their dismay over the three-day nationwide strike that is expected to affect between 50,000 to 70,000 drivers when they turn off their apps.
Uber Eats, Mr D and InDriver are among the services that will suspend operations until Thursday.
Some users have shared that the strike will affect their travelling plans, while others said they support the strike because if the drivers’ grievances are addressed they will be paid fairly and the safety of commuters and drivers will be secured.
Others complained of a steep “increase” in fare rides.
Drivers want the government to regulate their industry to ensure fair pricing, accountability and proper vetting of drivers.
On Monday, Gauteng MEC for transport Jacob Mamabolo called on drivers to suspend the strike. He warned it could lead to instability in the transport sector.
The MEC’s request fell on deaf ears as Private Public Transport Association founder Vhatuka Mbelengwa told TimesLIVE on Monday the strike will continue as planned while they meet the MEC.
He said there is ongoing exploitation of drivers and the industry needs government intervention.
“The MEC is trying to deter us from going on strike, but we are not going to do that. However, we will honour the meeting.
“Pricing in the sector has been a gripe for a long time. Pricing is the reason there has been violence,” he said.
Mbelengwa said the drivers expect criminal incidents while they are on strike and have established a central WhatsApp group where these will be reported.
Here’s a glimpse of the responses shared on social media:
As much as Uber must stay affordable drivers have families to feed too,so the Uber commission must be reduced and the fares must be increased based on the fuel price ,the cost of living is too high @Uber_RSA @Uber_Support #Uberstrike— Cde Mahlabayithwale (@Godlwayomnyama) March 21, 2022
Struggle to get an Uber . Sofika njani emsebenzini 🥲😂😂? Yhoo ha.a ngaske uthixo andiphe imoto yakhe yezulu 🥲.— N a z 💕 (@ma_krila) March 22, 2022
As an Uber driver before you start your app, Uber asks you to take a selfie. They also request this randomly during the day I think. If your face doesn't match, the app doesn't come on. If Bolt is serious about protecting their riders, it has to implement things like this.— J. (@Jephersvn) March 21, 2022
Oh that’s why there’s no Ubers and bolt is so expensive. There’s a strike— I hate it here (@__Tshepo) March 22, 2022
Yho. These Uber prices are dusting me. Haibo bandla andikholwa. 😭— Ano. (@cocoamannequin) March 22, 2022
Uber eats going on strike?? Yho I'm going to SUFFER— BOLEDISFRESHGREENS 🌱 (@Khutchthefarmer) March 22, 2022
