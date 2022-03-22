Malema or Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini? Tweeps compare the two amid debate about undocumented foreigners

While Operation Dudula members met over the weekend to report on their efforts to date, social media users compared leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Both men made news headlines with their stances regarding undocumented foreign nationals.

Operation Dudula held a community meeting at Dobsonville, Soweto, at the weekend to provide an update on the progress made in its operations against undocumented immigrants.

Dlamini told eNCA that while the organisation had made strides in ridding communities of illegal immigrants who were allegedly committing crimes, these efforts were thwarted by corrupt police officials who accepted bribes instead of instituting arrests.

“When we had operation o kae molao, people were taken to Lindela [Repatriation Centre]. When they get to Lindela people disappear because they are drowning in corruption.

“We were discussing how we can help police and government so we make sure loose ends are tightened. Sometimes it is not government but that odd police officer who can’t think beyond his hand,” said Dlamini.

Operation Dudula, which started its operations in Soweto last year, has been met with mixed reaction to its operations.