×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Malema or Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini? Tweeps compare the two amid debate about undocumented foreigners

22 March 2022 - 12:00
EFF leader Julius Malema recently visited restaurants in Mall of Africa to check if the ratio between South Africans and foreign nationals is balanced.
EFF leader Julius Malema recently visited restaurants in Mall of Africa to check if the ratio between South Africans and foreign nationals is balanced.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

While Operation Dudula members met over the weekend to report on their efforts to date, social media users compared leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Both men made news headlines with their stances regarding undocumented foreign nationals. 

Operation Dudula held a community meeting at Dobsonville, Soweto, at the weekend to provide an update on the progress made in its operations against undocumented immigrants.

Dlamini told eNCA that while the organisation had made strides in ridding communities of illegal immigrants who were allegedly committing crimes, these efforts were thwarted by corrupt police officials who accepted bribes instead of instituting arrests. 

“When we had operation o kae molao, people were taken to Lindela [Repatriation Centre]. When they get to Lindela people disappear because they are drowning in corruption.

“We were discussing how we can help police and government so we make sure loose ends are tightened. Sometimes it is not government but that odd police officer who can’t think beyond his hand,” said Dlamini. 

Operation Dudula, which started its operations in Soweto last year, has been met with mixed reaction to its operations.

Some Twitter users commended Dlamini, who they said unlike Malema is dedicated to defending South Africans who lost jobs or business opportunities to undocumented foreign nationals. 

Others came to Malema’s defence, saying as the leader of one of SA’s biggest political parties, he should not be compared with a leader of a community-based organisation

Malema has not shied away from speaking publicly about the EFF’s stance on foreign nationals and its support for open borders.

Delivering his Human Rights Day speech on Monday, Malema took shots at Operation Dudula, saying it was blaming the wrong people for “ANC problems”.

“They are targeting the easy targets in their own brothers and sisters. Why doesn’t Operation Dudula target land? Why not go to farms and attend to farmers targeting the lives of farmworkers?

“Be like us in the EFF and confront the white man directly and do not be scared. Protect your African brothers and sisters. Black people are one,” said Malema. 

Here is what many on social media had to say about Malema and Dlamini’s responses to undocumented foreign nationals:

READ MORE:

Dudula organisations contravening the law — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an end to campaigns against foreigners, saying these create social tensions and are against the law.
Politics
20 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Malema uses human rights day to promote Russia and denounce ANC

Opposition politician Julius Malema denounces Operation Dudula, defends Russia and attacks ANC.
Politics
16 hours ago

Dudula promotes disregard for human rights

Our late and beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu once said: “Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument.”
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. Siphoning crude oil from Transnet pipeline lands man in jail for 15 years South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia