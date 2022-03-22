Murderer caught after returning to 'hunting ground' gets life sentence

A Western Cape rapist and murderer who was caught after he returned to the bar where he met his victim was on Tuesday sentenced to a life term plus 10 years behind bars.

Revticken Patrick Muller was convicted by the Western Cape high court a month ago for the rape and murder of Bianca Chante Matroos on November 15 2019, after a night out at a club in George.

For premeditated murder, he was sentenced to life, while he received 10 years' imprisonment for rape. The two sentences will run concurrently.

The successful conviction and sentence follow an intense investigation by police, who followed the movements of the deceased and the accused using CCTV footage from the nightclub to where her naked body was found at the George Riding Club.

During the trial, prosecutor Evadne Kortje told the court that the accused met the 37-year-old Matroos at Club Nitro in George, on the evening of November 14 2019.