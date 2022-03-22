×

South Africa

WATCH | Ramaphosa explains changes on mask wearing as restrictions are eased

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
22 March 2022 - 21:00

A change in regulations governing the wearing of masks will take effect from Wednesday, meaning that a mask is not required when one is outdoors.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa made this announcement as one of several measures to ease restrictions as part of Adjusted Alert Level 1.

“As before, it is mandatory to wear a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces. However, a mask is not required when outdoors,” Ramaphosa said.

He said people still need to wear masks when in shops, malls, offices, factories, taxis, buses, trains or any other indoor public space.

“But we do not need to wear masks when walking on the street or in an open space, when exercising outdoors or when attending an outdoor gathering,” Ramaphosa said.

There are also changes to the regulations on international travel.

Travellers entering SA will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

“All unvaccinated travellers entering the country who want to be vaccinated will be offered a vaccination,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said these measures will take effect from Wednesday once the new regulations are gazetted.

TimesLIVE

