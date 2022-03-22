×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rape suspect freed because of DNA testing delays, raped and murdered 11-year-old 9 months later

22 March 2022 - 17:04 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Delays in DNA testing caused by a contractual dispute with a service provider resulted in a backlog of more than 200,000 cases by last year, most involving violent crimes and GBV. Stock photo.
Delays in DNA testing caused by a contractual dispute with a service provider resulted in a backlog of more than 200,000 cases by last year, most involving violent crimes and GBV. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Felipe Caparros Cruz

A rape suspect who was freed because of delays in DNA analysis at the police forensic laboratories raped and murdered an 11-year-old child nine months later.

This emerged on Friday in a judgment handed down by KwaZulu-Natal judge Mohini Moodley in which the rapist was convicted for his crimes and sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment.

When the man, who cannot be named, committed the offences in September 2019 and June 2020, he was not yet 18.

While he is now an adult, in terms of a ruling handed down by the Constitutional Court, child offenders, witnesses and victims cannot be named, even as adults.

The delays in DNA testing, caused by a contractual dispute with a service provider, resulted in a backlog of more than 200,000 cases by last year. Most involve violent crimes and gender-based violence (GBV).

WATCH | DNA oversight board slammed for ‘disrespect’ after parliament meeting

The oversight board looking into the backlog in DNA results was slammed by parliament's police portfolio committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson ...
News
4 days ago

When sentencing the accused, Moodley said: “I am aware of media reports and the concern raised with the minister of justice and the president of the adverse impact of the DNA delays on victims of GBV and the administration of justice.”

She said the case before her was a clear example of the tragic consequences of this.

The rapist was arrested in September 2019 after a 16-year-old girl reported to police that he had attacked her while she was walking to Sunday school. However, charges were provisionally withdrawn against him, pending the DNA results.

He was rearrested in June the following year for the rape and murder of the 11-year-old.

At his trial, he initially pleaded not guilty but after hearing the evidence of his first victim, he admitted to committing all the crimes.

In sentencing proceedings in the Mtunzini high court, Moodley said she could not ignore that after he raped the first time, charges were provisionally withdrawn because of the delay in obtaining the DNA result.

Latest GBV and femicide crime stats not 'accurate', says Powa

People Opposing Women Abuse is not convinced the latest crime statistics on murder and rape of SA women are a true reflection of what is happening on ...
News
4 weeks ago

She said the prosecutor had explained why the prosecuting authority provisionally withdrew charges in such cases, to avoid an accused being discharged because of trial delays.

She said although the accused was young at the time, he had committed the crimes “sequentially”, when he was aware of the legal consequences of the first rape. He was undeterred by this. 

In handing down the sentence, she said she had taken into account the trauma of the first victim, who had broken down in tears while giving evidence, recounting how he had a knife and how she fought to escape his clutches.

She said while he had admitted to raping and then murdering the 11-year-old girl, apparently because she threatened to tell her uncle what he had done, the postmortem report indicated he had not just strangled her, as he claimed.

“The deliberate killing of a child to protect himself aggravates his culpability, which his age cannot detract from,” the judge said.

She sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment on each of the two counts of rape and one of murder, and ordered that they run concurrently.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Church women raped, musical instruments and pastor’s vehicle stolen in Mpumalanga

A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly raped two congregants and robbed a church of musical instruments before fleeing with the ...
News
1 day ago

Six life terms for Free State dad who raped his daughter six times

The Free State high court sentenced a man who raped his 16-year-old daughter on six occasions last year to six life terms on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

DNA evidence helps send Mpumalanga rapist to jail for life

The Mpumalanga high court sentenced a 24-year-old rapist to four life terms plus 59 years’ imprisonment on Friday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. Siphoning crude oil from Transnet pipeline lands man in jail for 15 years South Africa

Latest Videos

Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...
‘We are being extorted’: E-hailing strikers take to Pretoria streets