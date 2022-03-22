SA exporters could profit from Europe's war-affected pallet industry

SA pallet exporters and packaging companies should be backed by the government to fill the gap in Europe created by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This is according to Mthobisi Zondi of PalletBiz, which produces 150,000 pallets a year, of which 40% is exported to Mozambique and other neighbouring Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries.

Zondi said countries such as Italy and Hungary are dependent on timber from Ukraine and the lack of supply presents an opportunity for SA's pallet manufactures, timber suppliers and packaging companies as potential alternative suppliers to these countries.

“The direct affect on SA supply of pallets and packaging is a positive one, depending on how swiftly local companies secure supply contracts with affected EU countries,” he said.

Eurofruit, a leading fresh produce publication, reported the European Federation of Wooden Pallet & Packaging Manufacturers (FEFPEB) as saying the conflict could cause significant pressure on the supply of wood, and therefore pallets and packaging, in the coming weeks.