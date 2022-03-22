×

South Africa

Two young women teachers shot dead in Ga-Rankuwa

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
22 March 2022 - 20:23
Two women teachers were shot dead in Ga-Rankuwa on Monday.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Two teachers from Lekgalong Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1 were killed on Monday, said the Gauteng department of education. 

“According to our information, the teachers, aged 26 and 27, were shot dead, allegedly by the partner of one of the teachers,  at about 3pm on Monday. Police are investigating,” Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect had been arrested. 

The department has since extended psychosocial support to both the affected families and the school community.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We are devastated at this gruesome act of criminality that has taken the lives of two of our youngest and brightest educators.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and all affected members of the Lekgalong Primary School community.” 

This was not the first tragic loss of Gauteng educators this year. In January, the deputy principal of Phomolong Secondary School in Thembisa, Thembisile Ngendane, was gunned down in the school's driveway.

TimesLIVE

