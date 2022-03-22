×

South Africa

WATCH | Pellet gun-packing Durban resident sends intruders scrambling

22 March 2022 - 14:53
Three would-be intruders open the electric gate to gain access to a Durban home.
Image: Screenshot

Three would-be intruders made a quick exit from a Durban property to which they gained access when a resident greeted them with a gun.

CCTV footage of the incident in Newlands, a suburb near Durban, has since gone viral.

The footage shows the trio removing an electric gate from the rails to gain access to the premises.

As soon as they are inside, a young man approaches them with a gun.

The footage shows the three men quickly exiting the property, with one appearing to apologise as he retreats.

Pam Vishnu, owner of the home, told TimesLIVE her 28-year-old son used a pellet gun to send the trio packing.

“This happened on Saturday afternoon. These guys were so brazen.

“I am grateful they did not retaliate. My son was home alone and watching TV when he spotted them on the camera.

“He grabbed a pellet gun and went outside. If I was home I would have panicked. He was calm and managed to send them away.

“I shared the footage on our neighbourhood group to make residents aware.

“The men removed our gate so easily. It’s frightening and we feel very violated. I’m relieved my son was unharmed,” said Vishnu.

TimesLIVE

