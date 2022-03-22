×

South Africa

WATCH | This Ramaphosa 'fear f*k*l' remix will have you in stitches

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 March 2022 - 11:30
A remix of Ramaphosa's comments has gone viral.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comment to EFF leader Julius Malema last week has spawned a remix that has many in stitches and immortalises the moment.

It all started when Ramaphosa spoke to MPs in a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly. Malema asked Ramaphosa why he hadn’t fired police minister Bheki Cele, suggesting he was afraid to act against him.

In response, Ramaphosa said: “He [Malema] wants to know, as president, what I am scared of. All I can say is I have heard what you said, but I fear f*k*l.”

After a point of order was raised, Ramaphosa withdrew the word “f*k*l” and said it should be changed to “niks”.

But the internet doesn’t forget so easily, and one creative user added it to several other golden moments from Ramaphosa for the perfect remix.

The track opens with Ramaphosa’s remarks in the National Assembly before it breaks into a techno beat. Clips of Ramaphosa trying to put on a mask and dancing are shown, as Ramaphosa’s swearing plays on loop.

