×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and ‘lots of looting jokes’

22 March 2022 - 14:28 By Maryam Adams

While SA’s most loved, and hated, puppet Chester Missing prepares for his upcoming show at the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, TimesLIVE met with Conrad Koch, the human behind the character, to get an idea of what to expect. 

Given all that has happened in the past year, from vaccines to literal “unrest”, it is safe to say Chester, the political analyst, has lots to reflect on, and “lots of looting jokes” are definitely on the table.

“It’s always Chester. I’m just the guy that rides on his life,” explained Koch.

“It’s this amazing metaphor for South African politics because he’s a puppet and has this white guy benefitting from his life.”

The dynamic duo have successfully used comedy, satire and ventriloquy to get the nation engaging with politics in a different way, stepping on the toes of a few politicians along the way. 

“My goal is to create a piece of work that digs to the core of the South African and global conversation about race, apartheid, colonialism and injustice on a personal level and larger level,” said Koch.

“Ventriloquism is an amazing way to communicate that because you’re talking to yourself, you’re reflecting on yourself.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Chester Missing’s ‘video call’ with Gwede Mantashe about Bosasa will have you in stitches

"Jacob Zuma got R220m worth of security upgrades and the entire ANC defended him. Gwede Mantashe got a spy camera at his house and they are throwing ...
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘They smell like matches’ — Chester Missing ‘investigates’ the parliamentary fire

Political analyst puppet Chester Missing has taken matters into his own hands to "investigate" the recent fire in the parliamentary precinct.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | What is to 'Mantashe'? Chester Missing gives the 411 on hilarious SA political terms

Political analyst puppet Chester Missing has given meaning to some SA political terms.
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. Siphoning crude oil from Transnet pipeline lands man in jail for 15 years South Africa

Latest Videos

Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...
DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...