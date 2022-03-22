WATCH | Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and ‘lots of looting jokes’

While SA’s most loved, and hated, puppet Chester Missing prepares for his upcoming show at the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, TimesLIVE met with Conrad Koch, the human behind the character, to get an idea of what to expect.

Given all that has happened in the past year, from vaccines to literal “unrest”, it is safe to say Chester, the political analyst, has lots to reflect on, and “lots of looting jokes” are definitely on the table.

“It’s always Chester. I’m just the guy that rides on his life,” explained Koch.

“It’s this amazing metaphor for South African politics because he’s a puppet and has this white guy benefitting from his life.”

The dynamic duo have successfully used comedy, satire and ventriloquy to get the nation engaging with politics in a different way, stepping on the toes of a few politicians along the way.

“My goal is to create a piece of work that digs to the core of the South African and global conversation about race, apartheid, colonialism and injustice on a personal level and larger level,” said Koch.

“Ventriloquism is an amazing way to communicate that because you’re talking to yourself, you’re reflecting on yourself.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.