WATCH | Pellet gun-packing Durban resident sends intruders scrambling
Three would-be intruders made a quick exit from a Durban property to which they gained access when a resident greeted them with a gun.
CCTV footage of the incident in Newlands, a suburb near Durban, has since gone viral.
The footage shows the trio removing an electric gate from the rails to gain access to the premises.
As soon as they are inside, a young man approaches them with a gun.
The footage shows the three men quickly exiting the property, with one appearing to apologise as he retreats.
WATCH: A Durban resident sent three sheepish intruders packing from his premises when he brandished a gun.— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) March 22, 2022
Video: via Ethekwini Secure@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ycflNgJPrA
The home owner, who did not want to be named, told TimesLIVE her 28-year-old son used a pellet gun to send the trio packing.
“This happened on Saturday afternoon. These guys were so brazen.
“I am grateful they did not retaliate. My son was home alone and watching TV when he spotted them on the camera.
“He grabbed a pellet gun and went outside. If I was home I would have panicked. He was calm and managed to send them away.
“I shared the footage on our neighbourhood group to make residents aware.
“The men removed our gate so easily. It’s frightening and we feel very violated. I’m relieved my son was unharmed,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.