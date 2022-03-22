WATCH | Pellet gun-packing Durban resident sends intruders scrambling

Three would-be intruders made a quick exit from a Durban property to which they gained access when a resident greeted them with a gun.

CCTV footage of the incident in Newlands, a suburb near Durban, has since gone viral.

The footage shows the trio removing an electric gate from the rails to gain access to the premises.

As soon as they are inside, a young man approaches them with a gun.

The footage shows the three men quickly exiting the property, with one appearing to apologise as he retreats.