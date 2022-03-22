×

South Africa

‘What a time to be alive’ — 90s kids welcome TV return of ‘Dragon Ball’

22 March 2022 - 13:30
Those born in the 1990s will get to relive their childhood fantasies with the return of 'Dragon Ball Super'.
Image: Twitter/ Toei Animation

The return of the Dragon Ball series to SA TV screens has been met with applause on Twitter from 1990s babies who will get to relive their childhood fantasies.

On Monday Toei Animation, the production company behind some of SA’s favourite characters announced the return of the show.

Notice to all our fans in SA — Dragon Ball Super is broadcasting every weekday at 5pm on SABC2,” it said.

The series picks up six months after the defeat of Majin Buu. A teaser for the show said it will document “the mighty Saiyan Son Goku continuing his quest to become stronger”. 

The responses were nothing short of hilarious because unlike about 15 years ago, 1990s children can hardly afford to rush home and watch TV at 5pm.

However, nostalgia had many fantasising about doing so. 

TimesLIVE reached out to the SABC for comment and will update the article once it has been received. 

Here are some of the reactions on social media: 

TimesLIVE

