‘What a time to be alive’ — 90s kids welcome TV return of ‘Dragon Ball’
The return of the Dragon Ball series to SA TV screens has been met with applause on Twitter from 1990s babies who will get to relive their childhood fantasies.
On Monday Toei Animation, the production company behind some of SA’s favourite characters announced the return of the show.
“Notice to all our fans in SA — Dragon Ball Super is broadcasting every weekday at 5pm on SABC2,” it said.
Notice to all our fans in South Africa, Dragon Ball Super, is now broadcasting every weekday at 17:00 on @SABC_2! #SABC2MoreForYou #dbsuper #dbs pic.twitter.com/vst7R7HTyj— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 21, 2022
The series picks up six months after the defeat of Majin Buu. A teaser for the show said it will document “the mighty Saiyan Son Goku continuing his quest to become stronger”.
The responses were nothing short of hilarious because unlike about 15 years ago, 1990s children can hardly afford to rush home and watch TV at 5pm.
However, nostalgia had many fantasising about doing so.
TimesLIVE reached out to the SABC for comment and will update the article once it has been received.
Here are some of the reactions on social media:
The planet is healing, what a time to be alive boys😩 https://t.co/ib9mwI4mBd— Post Alone (@javharsingh) March 22, 2022
i might just consider having a kid - this MADE our childhoods https://t.co/xf0q0YdbP9— Simone (@communalgenus) March 22, 2022
It will take Goku one week to deliver the Spirit Bomb https://t.co/PlHFufydOh— 🧀🌿 (@smokekaas) March 22, 2022
Balance is restored once again. 🤲🏼 https://t.co/uhcv9pyngh— Princess of Pentacles 🔱 (@whereisthewineZ) March 22, 2022
We all have to be home by 5 angisho? 🙏🏿 https://t.co/LLlbzJ1xAP— Ntate Playze (@Bigbabysambruh) March 22, 2022
I'm buying my chips and applemunch. This is tradition 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/197zEHHomI— JETHRO (@jethrothevirgo) March 22, 2022
This just brought back so many childhood memories, I will be tuning in!😭💃 https://t.co/g2m6Fknbhw— PHILANI (@PhilaniM__) March 22, 2022
TimesLIVE
