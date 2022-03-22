Young nurses left red-faced over male patients’ sensuality

More than two decades after she started her job as a nurse, Cape Town mother Charlotte vividly remembers the day a patient grabbed her buttocks during her first year of training at an Eastern Cape regional hospital.

“I haven’t forgotten the incident because it left me quite traumatised. It happened randomly. I was administering a drip when a male patient grabbed my buttocks. He had this naughty look on his face. I was so frightened but angry at the same time. I also felt helpless as there is this unwritten rule that the ‘patient is always right’.”

“I had been sexually harassed by my patient, and despite my anger I could not act out. I had to calm myself and gently told him another nurse would take over from me as I didn’t appreciate his behaviour. Apart from walking away I couldn’t do more and there were no consequences for the patient. As a nurse you are told to be professional at all times.”

New research suggests her experience might not be unique.

The University of SA (Unisa) study found student nurses who offered intimate care to patients such as oral care, bathing, dressing and changing urinary catheters often experienced discomfort and sometimes refusal from older female patients who considered them too young to treat them.

However, when it came to male patients it was a different form of discomfort. Sexual insinuation from these patients often left the young health professionals embarrassed. While they struggled with socio-cultural values that considered touching a man’s body as private and unspoken of, unwelcome sexual advances that were verbal, psychological and visual didn’t make their professional life easier.

Existing research showed sexual harassment by male patients was prevalent with about 31% of it physical and 41% psychological. Some study participants reported being groped by patients on their breasts under the disguise they needed support.