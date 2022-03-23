AfriForum raises conflict of interest as lawyer for Senzo Meyiwa’s brother defends the men accused of killing him

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit has expressed concern that there may be a conflict of interest between the lawyer appointed to represent four of the men accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa, and his brother, Sifiso.

When the accused appeared in the high court in Pretoria last week for a pretrial hearing, four of the five accused told the court they had appointed advocate Malesela Teffo as their defence attorney.

Teffo, however, had previously been the briefing attorney for the slain footballer’s brother Sifiso when he pursued justice for Senzo.

Senzo was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.