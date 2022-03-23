Comair service provider Lufthansa Technik stopped from operating

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Wednesday said it had barred Lufthansa Technik from servicing aircraft until further notice.

Lufthansa was one of two aircraft maintenance organisations (AMOs) used by Comair, which has suffered a spate of in-flight technical problems.

Comair operates Kulula.com and British Airways flights in SA.

The last incident was reported on Saturday when a British Airways flight from Gqeberha to Cape Town experienced technical problems with its landing gear.