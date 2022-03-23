Home Affairs uses online system to protect immigrants from corrupt officials





The department of home affairs says it is using an online system for asylum and refugee management which minimises the possibility of corruption and limits officials’ contact with clients.

The department said it is aware of reports from clients of corrupt officials and has taken a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

TimesLIVE reported immigrants and asylum seekers have said the process of getting legal documentation often involves having to pay bribes.

Spokesperson Siya Qoza said on Tuesday that the department had established, at deputy director-general level, a counter-corruption and security branch.