LISTEN | ‘I work for fuel only’ — e-hailing driver speaks out during strike

Drivers said they are battling to survive and maintain the upkeep of their vehicles. Most of the drivers who spoke to TimesLIVE raised the issues of high commission rates and low fare rates. “We want the base to rise at least to a minimum of R50,” said one Bolt driver.

Some raised safety issues, saying drivers need to feel safe.

On Wednesday, the demonstration will head to the offices of Gauteng transport MEC Mamabolo.

The final day of the strike will be Thursday, when the industry will be “shut down” according to national spokesperson for the e-hailing sector and chairperson of the Public Private Transport Association, Vhatuka Mbelengwa.





