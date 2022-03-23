×

South Africa

LISTEN | ‘I work for fuel only’ — e-hailing driver speaks out during strike

23 March 2022 - 06:00 By Demi Buzo
Uber and Bolt taxi drivers during their three-day national strike demanding regulation of their industry. The strike was held in Pretoria CBD.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Hundreds of e-hailing operators parked their vehicles on Tuesday when they embarked on a three-day “apps off” nationwide strike as drivers called for their demands to be met, including the regulation of the industry by government.  

Despite the calls from Gauteng MEC for transport Jacob Mamabolo on Monday for a suspension of the strike, drivers convened in Pretoria and marched to the department of trade & industry and the Union Buildings to hand over their memorandum of demands. 

Drivers said they are battling to survive and maintain the upkeep of their vehicles. Most of the drivers who spoke to TimesLIVE raised the issues of high commission rates and low fare  rates. “We want the base to rise at least to a minimum of R50,” said one Bolt driver.

Some raised safety issues, saying drivers need to feel safe. 

On Wednesday, the demonstration will head to the offices of Gauteng transport MEC Mamabolo. 

The final day of the strike will be Thursday, when the industry will be “shut down”  according to national spokesperson for the e-hailing sector and chairperson of the Public Private Transport Association, Vhatuka Mbelengwa.  

