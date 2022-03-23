LISTEN | Is it safe to take a Comair flight?

It has been a bad few weeks for the air transport industry.

On March 21 China Eastern flight MU5735 crashed in southern China, killing 132 people on board.

This after a five-day air travel suspension, from March 12 to 16, imposed on SA flight operator Comair and a subsequent landing gear problem on March 19, which delayed a Comair-operated British Airways flight from Gqeberha to Cape Town.

These events have left people questioning the safety of air travel and particularly the safety of Comair flights.

Listen to the thoughts of the SA Civil Aviation Authority, the EFF, Comair and the president and CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation: