South Africa

LISTEN | Is it safe to take a Comair flight?

23 March 2022 - 17:43 By PAIGE MULLER
A British Airways flight had an issue with its landing gear on Saturday. File photo.
Image: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

It has been a bad few weeks for the air transport industry.

On March 21 China Eastern flight MU5735 crashed in southern China, killing 132 people on board.

This after a five-day air travel suspension, from March 12 to 16, imposed on SA flight operator Comair and a subsequent landing gear problem on March 19, which delayed a Comair-operated British Airways flight from Gqeberha to Cape Town.

These events have left people questioning the safety of air travel and particularly the safety of Comair flights.

Listen to the thoughts of the SA Civil Aviation Authority, the EFF, Comair and the president and CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation: 

READ MORE:

Comair service provider Lufthansa Technik stopped from operating

The SA Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday said it had barred Lufthansa Technik from servicing aircraft until further notice.
News
2 hours ago

Call centre music and travel credits — three of your questions about Kulula refunds answered

Kulula is offering refund options to people affected by the Comair grounding.
News
6 hours ago

Grim search for victims, flight recorders after China's first plane crash since 2010

Rescuers in China scoured heavily forested slopes on Tuesday with hopes fading of finding any survivors from the 132 people aboard a China Eastern ...
News
1 day ago
