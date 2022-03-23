×

South Africa

Murder of traditional leader raises questions about role of KZN safety unit

23 March 2022 - 16:16 By LWAZI HLANGU
The IFP says it is yet to see results from the community safety intervention unit established by the KZN government to deal with safety challenges faced by traditional leaders. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The IFP says the new community safety intervention unit (CSIU) — established by the KwaZulu-Natal government to deal with safety challenges experienced by traditional leaders — is yet to bare its teeth.

This follows the murder of Inkosi Mandlakayise Nxumalo, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Nazareth, Mnambithi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday morning.

Otto Kunene, the IFP's spokesperson for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), on Wednesday questioned the existence of the unit after the killing of yet another traditional leader.

The unit was formed by the community safety and liaison department in January to deal with threats to the safety and security of traditional leaders.

Kunene told TimesLIVE the IFP was shocked and devastated by the “assassination” of the hardworking Ladysmith inkosi.

“We are already deprived of traditional leaders who are loyal to the throne and work hard for their communities, as Nxumalo did, so we are devastated by this brutal assassination.”

According to Kunene, more than 40 traditional leaders have been killed in the past decade.

He believes traditional leaders should have access to state-funded protection similar to that of political leaders “because they perform similar duties and are just as vulnerable”.

“Mayors have protection supplied by the state yet amakhosi, who play a similar role in traditional communities, are left exposed. They bring order and direction in their communities and are just as vulnerable to attracting people who may wish ill on them, so we are very concerned about this.”

He said they are yet to see the work of the unit in practice.

“The unit is still a concept, we have not seen it in action. If it was operational, then the brutal assassination of King Nxumalo would have been avoided. Traditional leaders should be protected because they play a very important role in communities.

He feared chaos in the community after the killing “when it comes to succession” and urged the unit to get to work.

The DA in the province also called for the CSIU to have enough resources and manpower to do its work.

“If it is to have any success it must be fully capacitated, in terms of staffing and resources. This is the only way to ensure the safety of KZN’s traditional leaders while sending a clear message to criminals. This is also necessary for those at risk to have any confidence that the unit is on top of its game,” said Martin Meyer, the party’s Cogta spokesperson.

“The CSIU needs to play a proactive role and investigate why amakhosi and izinduna are being targeted. Is it because they are now receiving salaries? Or is it because certain unscrupulous individuals wish to occupy their positions? Is it politically motivated or pure criminality? These are the questions that need answers.”

The party called for the perpetrators to be dealt with swiftly.

“Our province can no longer be an environment of lawlessness.”

TimesLIVE

