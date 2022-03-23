Murder of traditional leader raises questions about role of KZN safety unit

The IFP says the new community safety intervention unit (CSIU) — established by the KwaZulu-Natal government to deal with safety challenges experienced by traditional leaders — is yet to bare its teeth.

This follows the murder of Inkosi Mandlakayise Nxumalo, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Nazareth, Mnambithi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday morning.

Otto Kunene, the IFP's spokesperson for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), on Wednesday questioned the existence of the unit after the killing of yet another traditional leader.

The unit was formed by the community safety and liaison department in January to deal with threats to the safety and security of traditional leaders.

Kunene told TimesLIVE the IFP was shocked and devastated by the “assassination” of the hardworking Ladysmith inkosi.

“We are already deprived of traditional leaders who are loyal to the throne and work hard for their communities, as Nxumalo did, so we are devastated by this brutal assassination.”