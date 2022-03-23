Premier offers to beef up security at Esther Mahlangu's home as police hunt for robber

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has committed to beefing up security at the home of renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu, who was robbed and assaulted last week.

A team had been assembled to asses security at Mahlangu's home and compile a report on what needs to be done to improve it.

"If the report says warm bodies are needed here to secure the home, the provincial government will make sure it happens."

She appealed for patience as police searched for the suspect.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said she was confident an arrest would be made soon.

"The police are on the trail of the suspect and we urge him to hand himself over. Everyone is a suspect in this case, including family members," she told media at Mahlangu's home on Wednesday.