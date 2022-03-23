Premier offers to beef up security at Esther Mahlangu's home as police hunt for robber
Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has committed to beefing up security at the home of renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu, who was robbed and assaulted last week.
A team had been assembled to asses security at Mahlangu's home and compile a report on what needs to be done to improve it.
"If the report says warm bodies are needed here to secure the home, the provincial government will make sure it happens."
She appealed for patience as police searched for the suspect.
Mtshweni-Tsipane said she was confident an arrest would be made soon.
"The police are on the trail of the suspect and we urge him to hand himself over. Everyone is a suspect in this case, including family members," she told media at Mahlangu's home on Wednesday.
She said Mahlangu was recovering from her ordeal.
Community safety MEC Vusi Shongwe condemned the crime and appealed to community members to ensure they are part of local policing structures.
"Policing is not just the responsibility of police. There are structures such as the community policing forum (CPF). Residents need to be part of such structures so they can help police fight crime. If you look at the number of residents in Siyabuswa and the number of police stations, you can see the ratio doesn't correspond. Police will not be able protect all residents on their own."
An experienced team of detectives has been assigned to work on the case, he said.
"I can assure you we will arrest the suspect, no matter how long it takes, but eventually the perpetrator will be brought to book."
TimesLIVE
