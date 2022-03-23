×

South Africa

RATE IT | Eased lockdown restrictions announced, but will they be effective?

23 March 2022 - 10:32
On Tuesday night President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on government's response to Covid-19. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the further easing of lockdown restrictions, sparking debate on how effective they will be in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

His address on Tuesday evening came two years after SA went into a hard lockdown in response to the pandemic.

Ramaphosa commended government’s response, saying it had helped contain the pandemic and equip the health system to respond effectively to future challenges. . 

Here are five changes you should be aware of:

GATHERINGS

Indoor and outdoor venues can admit up to 50% of their capacity on condition attendees provide proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours.

In the absence of these, the venue may host no more than 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.

FUNERALS

The number of people attending funerals may not exceed 200. This has been increased from 100.

Night vigils and after-tears events are still not allowed. 

MASKS

Wearing masks outdoors is no longer mandatory. However, they are required to access shops, malls, offices, factories, taxis, buses, trains or any other indoor public space.

“We do not need to wear masks when walking on the street or in an open space, when exercising outdoors or when attending an outdoor gathering.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Ramaphosa said social distancing has been reduced from 1.5-metres to 1-metre. This new regulation is applicable to all public spaces other than schools. 

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

International travellers entering the country will be required to produce proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours. Vaccination will be made available to all visitors who want to get jabbed. 

TimesLIVE

