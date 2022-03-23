Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your payment

From April, social grants will be paid from the second day of the month.

The changes were announced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday after hearing beneficiaries’ pleas about payment dates.

Social grants are usually distributed during the first week of every month, starting with the grant for elderly people.

Describing itself as a “listening organisation”, Sassa said it was confident the arrangement will work going forward.

“Sassa has heard your cries about the social grant payment dates each month. From April, social grants will be paid from the second day of the month,” said the agency.

WHAT ABOUT WEEKEND AND PUBLIC HOLIDAYS?

“If the second day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will take place on the following working day. As usual, the older persons and linked grants will be paid first, followed by the disability grant the next day and then the child grant.”