South Africa

Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your payment

23 March 2022 - 10:00
Social grants will be paid from the second day of the month.
Image: SA government via Twitter

From April, social grants will be paid from the second day of the month.

The changes were announced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday after hearing beneficiaries’ pleas about payment dates.

Social grants are usually distributed during the first week of every month, starting with the grant for elderly people.

Describing itself as a “listening organisation”, Sassa said it was confident the arrangement will work going forward.

“Sassa has heard your cries about the social grant payment dates each month. From April, social grants will be paid from the second day of the month,” said the agency.

WHAT ABOUT WEEKEND AND PUBLIC HOLIDAYS?

“If the second day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will take place on the following working day. As usual, the older persons and linked grants will be paid first, followed by the disability grant the next day and then the child grant.”

Approved for the R350 grant? You can now collect it at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods

The R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries can collect their payments at the Shoprite Group's 1,286 supermarkets across SA.
News
4 days ago

WHERE CAN I COLLECT MY R350 GRANT?

The date changes come days after the R350 social relief of distress grant pilot project was extended to include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods.

Last week the Shoprite Group announced beneficiaries can collect their payments at its 1,286 supermarkets across SA.

“Following the extension of the grant for another 12 months, customers can access it at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and selected OK Foods supermarket nationally.

“This enables customers to receive their grant, buy essential groceries and pay their bills at a single location,” said the group.

The latest collection points are among several introduced by Sassa to make grant collection easy for beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries can also collect their payments at Pick n Pay, Boxer or a post office.

Post office payment dates are according to the last three digits of a beneficiaries ID numbers.

Here’s when you can collect your money at a post office this month:

March 23: 084 and 089

March 24: 080 and 085

March 25: 081 and 086

March 28: 082 and 087

March 29: 083 and 088

March 30: 084 and 089

March 31: 080 and 085.

READ MORE:

No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? Here's how to get help

Lost the sim card used to register, or put the wrong cellphone number into the system and need to change it? Here are three ways to change your Sassa ...
News
1 week ago

No response after requesting a review of your R350 grant? Sassa says it's working on it

Responding to the complaints, Sassa said people who applied for a review should be patient.
News
1 week ago

Sassa calls fake news on job advert targeting unemployed youth

Sassa has warned job seekers to be vigilant of a post claiming the agency is offering employment for 12 months.
News
2 weeks ago
