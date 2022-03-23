Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your payment
From April, social grants will be paid from the second day of the month.
The changes were announced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday after hearing beneficiaries’ pleas about payment dates.
Social grants are usually distributed during the first week of every month, starting with the grant for elderly people.
Describing itself as a “listening organisation”, Sassa said it was confident the arrangement will work going forward.
“Sassa has heard your cries about the social grant payment dates each month. From April, social grants will be paid from the second day of the month,” said the agency.
WHAT ABOUT WEEKEND AND PUBLIC HOLIDAYS?
“If the second day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will take place on the following working day. As usual, the older persons and linked grants will be paid first, followed by the disability grant the next day and then the child grant.”
WHERE CAN I COLLECT MY R350 GRANT?
The date changes come days after the R350 social relief of distress grant pilot project was extended to include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods.
Last week the Shoprite Group announced beneficiaries can collect their payments at its 1,286 supermarkets across SA.
“Following the extension of the grant for another 12 months, customers can access it at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and selected OK Foods supermarket nationally.
“This enables customers to receive their grant, buy essential groceries and pay their bills at a single location,” said the group.
The latest collection points are among several introduced by Sassa to make grant collection easy for beneficiaries.
Beneficiaries can also collect their payments at Pick n Pay, Boxer or a post office.
Post office payment dates are according to the last three digits of a beneficiaries ID numbers.
Here’s when you can collect your money at a post office this month:
March 23: 084 and 089
March 24: 080 and 085
March 25: 081 and 086
March 28: 082 and 087
March 29: 083 and 088
March 30: 084 and 089
March 31: 080 and 085.
