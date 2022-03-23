Tourism industry elated about scrapping PCR tests for inbound travellers

Tourism authorities are buoyed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the PCR test requirement will be scrapped for travellers to SA from Wednesday, saying it will boost the industry ahead of the Easter holidays.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during a “family meeting” on Tuesday night when he also announced wearing masks in outdoor settings would no longer be a requirement, among other Covid-19 rules that have been relaxed.

He stipulated that travellers may present proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test result if they’re partially or unvaccinated.

The Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) said while it welcomed the scrapping of “the onerous and costly PCR test requirement”, it warned the draft health regulations “will need to be reviewed and amended to ensure the PCR test for travel will not be reintroduced with the lifting of the state of disaster on April 16 2022".

“Asata has lobbied tirelessly for the past eight months for government to scrap PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers. There’s no denying the costly PCR test required for travel has been a major obstacle to the travel industry’s recovery.