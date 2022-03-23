×

South Africa

WATCH | EFF criticises 'toy soldier' Nhlanhla Lux as Operation Dudula members pledge support

Party lays charges against the Operation Dudula leader

23 March 2022 - 20:22 By Alaister Russell and Timeslive Video
EFF supporters gather outside the Dobsonville police station in Soweto to support Victor Ramerafe who opened a case of assault, intimidation and house-breaking against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux. Photo Thulani Mbele
Image: supplied

Swear words flew freely outside the Dobsonville police station as the EFF and Operation Dudula members went head to head.

At the centre of it all was frail-looking Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members on Sunday.

Below video contains strong language.

Victor Ramerafe at his home in Dobsonville, Soweto, after he opened a case of assault, intimidation and house-breaking against Nhlanhla Lux after he was accused of selling drugs. Photo Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

The EFF said they would support Ramerafe to lay assault and theft charges against Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.

His supporters said the charges were trumped up. Patrick Mugalusi, Operation Dudula regional convener, was among those present at the protest outside the police station and said all the Dudula members who participated in the Sunday action should be arrested, along with the police.

Meanwhile, the EFF's spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, called Dlamini a “toy soldier” and a coward. 

“He has decided to attack the vulnerable, he has decided to attack those who cannot defend themselves,”  Thambo said. 

Dudula has been holding various marches and pickets on weekends, saying it wants to root out drug use. The organisation has primarily targeted migrants in its campaigns. 

 

