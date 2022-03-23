WATCH | EFF criticises 'toy soldier' Nhlanhla Lux as Operation Dudula members pledge support

The EFF said they would support Ramerafe to lay assault and theft charges against Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.

His supporters said the charges were trumped up. Patrick Mugalusi, Operation Dudula regional convener, was among those present at the protest outside the police station and said all the Dudula members who participated in the Sunday action should be arrested, along with the police.

Meanwhile, the EFF's spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, called Dlamini a “toy soldier” and a coward.

“He has decided to attack the vulnerable, he has decided to attack those who cannot defend themselves,” Thambo said.

Dudula has been holding various marches and pickets on weekends, saying it wants to root out drug use. The organisation has primarily targeted migrants in its campaigns.