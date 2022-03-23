×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘We need that R50m’ — Relief after court halts R50m Cuban donation

23 March 2022 - 09:00
The high court in Pretoria has interdicted the government from paying a R50m donation to Cuba. File photo.
The high court in Pretoria has interdicted the government from paying a R50m donation to Cuba. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Many have praised lobby group AfriForum’s court action against the department of international relations & cooperation (Dirco), which had set aside R50m to donate to the Cuban government for food security in that country. 

On Tuesday the Pretoria high court granted AfriForum an urgent interdict preventing Dirco from making the donation and ordered it to pay the costs of the application. 

The group welcomed the interdict, saying it will submit a review application at a later date to overturn government’s decision to make the donation. 

Reiner Duvenage, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, said the donation was unlawful and shameful. 

“We are pleased we managed to stop this unlawful and shameful donation in its tracks. We are optimistic our review application will succeed in making a final end to the matter. AfriForum pledges to continue its fight against outrageous and wasteful expenditure which is squandering taxpayers’ money.” 

Last month deputy Dirco minister Alvin Botes told a parliamentary portfolio committee the donation would help Cuba’s food insecurity amid US sanctions.

Dirco came under fire for the donation and was met with calls to reverse it by a coalition of community-based NGOs and feeding schemes who said government should use the R50m to tackle hunger in SA. 

“The coalition believes an end to hunger is possible, but only through the collaboration of government and non-government organisations uniting efforts, expertise and resources. 

The coalition believes the donation of R50m to a foreign country on the basis of international relations is a gross misallocation of funds, at best,” said the coalition. 

Here are some responses on social media:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Court halts payment of R50m emergency assistance to Cuba

AfriForum on Tuesday obtained an interdict preventing the department of international relations and co-operation from making a R50m donation to Cuba.
News
15 hours ago

'Dear Cuba, send the R50m back as a matter of urgency' — Mmusi Maimane slams SA donation

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) announced last month that it will donate R50m to alleviate food insecurity in Cuba.
News
1 week ago

R50m donation to ease food crisis not the only financial assistance given to Cuba: Dirco

The R50m that SA has pledged to donate to Cuba to ease that country’s food crisis is not the only financial assistance the government has given Cuba.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  2. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa
  5. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...