×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘We vote for them and they open a case against us?’ – Dudula on EFF in Soweto

Siviwe Feketha Political reporter
23 March 2022 - 14:11
Members of Operation Dudula during one of their campaigns, allegedly to root out illegal immigrants.
Members of Operation Dudula during one of their campaigns, allegedly to root out illegal immigrants.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Tensions are high outside the Dobsonville police station in Soweto on Wednesday amid a standoff between members of the EFF and Operation Dudula, which raided the house of one of its members after accusing him of dealing in drugs.

The EFF is accompanying Victor Ramerafe to open a case against the group’s frontman, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

Police have been deployed with two police nyalas and a water cannon truck stationed on Elias Motsoaledi Road, which was closed off for most of the morning due to pickets by the groups.

Carrying spears, sticks and golf clubs and donning their red regalia, EFF members assembled at the entrance of the station chanting, while Operation Dudula supporters gathered 30m away and sang anti-immigrant chants.

Operation Dudula and other Dudula groupings have recently been in the spotlight over their campaign, which is mainly aimed at evicting illegal immigrants and removing them from informal trading spaces.

The EFF blasted the raids by Operation Dudula, alleging the group’s activities constitute vigilantism and criminality targeting vulnerable people.

The party vowed to back Ramerafe’s legal fight to ensure he received justice for the alleged harassment on Sunday, when he returned home to a large crowd chanting struggle songs as they ordered him to open up for them to search for drugs. 

Operation Dudula member Cheese Kalakala accused the EFF of opening a case against the community by supporting the criminal charges opened against Dlamini.

“We vote for them and they open a case against us? It is my first time in SA to see a political party opening a case against the community,” Kalakala said.

He said the group had received a tipoff from drug users who lived on the streets that drugs were sold at Ramerafe’s home before they raided it.

Dlamini has denied allegations that he assaulted and intimidated Ramerafe or that the group had broken into his house, stolen items and vandalised it.

SowetanLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

MPs slam Operation Dudula: 'Immigrants have rights too'

MPs have slammed Operation Dudula for targeting undocumented foreigners.
Politics
20 hours ago

Malema or Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini? Tweeps compare the two amid debate about undocumented foreigners

While Operation Dudula members met over the weekend to report on their efforts to date, social media users compared leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini with ...
News
1 day ago

‘Our humanity is at an all-time low’: Ronald Lamola weighs in on attacks on foreign nationals

Lamola called on South Africans to uphold the human rights enshrined in the country's democracy.
News
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | What would Hani make of SA today? Spoiler alert: not much

As we celebrate the extraordinary efforts of apartheid struggle heroes, we need to ask: have we done them justice?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa
  5. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...