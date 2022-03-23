'We've been doing that!'- Here’s what SA is talking about after latest lockdown changes

“In deciding which restrictions to ease and which to keep in place, we are guided, as before, by the advice of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19. We have also looked at the experiences of other countries, including those where the complete lifting of restrictions has been followed by a surge in infections and deaths.

“Knowing we have to enter a new phase in our management of the pandemic, we took time to consult widely with stakeholders, including religious bodies and traditional leaders,” said the president.

The number of attendees allowed at funerals has been increased from 100 to 200 while night vigils and after tears events remain prohibited.

“A mask is not required when outdoors. This means we still need to wear masks when in shops, malls, offices, factories, taxes, buses, trains or any other indoor public space. But we do not need to wear masks when walking on the street or in an open space, when exercising outdoors or when attending an outdoor gathering,” said Ramaphosa.

Previously, masks were required indoors and outdoors. Ramaphosa said these regulations are effective from Wednesday.

Ramaphosa also announced that those who have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid-19 will be able to attend stadiums and large concert venues.

Travellers entering South Africa will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

Among some responses online were those who said they will continue wearing masks for maximum protection, while others said they stopped wearing masks long before the president’s speech.

Here’s a snapshot of the responses: