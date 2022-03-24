BREAKING: Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini has been arrested.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday afternoon. While police were yet to confirm his arrest, a source said Dlamini’s detention emanated from charges laid against him at the Dobsonville police station on Wednesday.

Operation Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe said Dlamini was arrested shortly after he came out of the Kaya FM studios in Parktown, where he had had an interview

“He was informed that it had to do with the Dobsonville case,” Radebe said. “It was a smooth arrest because he did not resist.”

At 8.30pm, Radebe said he was at the Johannesburg central police station where Dlamini was being detained.

“We are still trying to find the facts but in all likelihood he will appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court [on Friday],” said Radebe.

The case against Dlamini and Operation Dudula members had been opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members on Sunday.

The group claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were being sold from Ramerafe’s home.

No drugs were found during the raid but Ramerafe said his property was damaged.

The EFF had backed Ramerafe in laying assault and theft charges against Dlamini.

Operation Dudula and other Dudula groupings have in recent weeks been in the spotlight over their campaigns which are mainly aimed at evicting illegal immigrants and removing them from informal trading spaces.