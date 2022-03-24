Dear SA calls on public to comment on proposed Covid-19 draft regulations

“These proposed regulatory changes are in effect an attempt by the minister to unofficially amend the health act. Amending regulations do not require parliamentary oversight. It is therefore a very effective method by which to sidestep democratic processes.

“The public’s participation in our campaign is vital to ensure government overreach is curtailed. These proposed amendments to the regulations leave the door wide open for other restrictions,” Dear SA said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE recently, Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi said some Covid-19 rules serve very little value.

He also labelled certain regulations “silly” and “foolish”.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government intends to lift the national state of disaster.

“Due to the changing nature of the pandemic, and due to the progress that has been made through our collective efforts, we intend to lift the national state of disaster as soon as public comment on the health regulations published by the minister of health has been completed.

“These regulations, when finalised, will replace the state of disaster regulations as the legal instrument that we use to manage the pandemic.”





