Durban house robbers used e-hailing service to make their getaway but got caught in lockdown roadblock

Three men who were handed lengthy prison sentences for Durban North house robberies in 2020 hired an unsuspecting e-hailing taxi driver to make their escape, but were caught at a police roadblock.

This is according to evidence that emerged during the regional court trial of Cyril Bhekithemba Ngcobo, Ntokozo Mpanza and Bheki Nxele.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara said Ngcobo, Mpanza and another person, Sboniso Maphumulo, were previously arrested for house robberies in Durban North.

“However, the matter was struck off the court roll in March 2020 due to the court not permitting a further remand.

“A month later they teamed up with Nxele and robbed an elderly couple in Durban North. They traumatised the couple in their home for an hour before stealing appliances, electronics and clothing.”