Durban house robbers used e-hailing service to make their getaway but got caught in lockdown roadblock
Three men who were handed lengthy prison sentences for Durban North house robberies in 2020 hired an unsuspecting e-hailing taxi driver to make their escape, but were caught at a police roadblock.
This is according to evidence that emerged during the regional court trial of Cyril Bhekithemba Ngcobo, Ntokozo Mpanza and Bheki Nxele.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara said Ngcobo, Mpanza and another person, Sboniso Maphumulo, were previously arrested for house robberies in Durban North.
“However, the matter was struck off the court roll in March 2020 due to the court not permitting a further remand.
“A month later they teamed up with Nxele and robbed an elderly couple in Durban North. They traumatised the couple in their home for an hour before stealing appliances, electronics and clothing.”
Kara said the men hired an e-hailing taxi driver to flee the scene, but were stopped at a roadblock.
“Maphumulo got out of the car and walked away. Police became suspicious and went to the car where they found Ngcobo, Mpanza and Nxele with the stolen goods. Police had by then received news about the house robbery and the men were arrested.”
Kara said prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu managed to successfully reinstate the previous house robbery charges.
“To secure the conviction, Marimuthu led the evidence of an identity parade as well as the testimony of the driver and some of the victims.
“One person said they were traumatised after the incident, more so because the country was in Covid-19 lockdown and contact with people outside one’s home was prohibited, so they feared they could have contracted the virus from the men.
“Another victim said they needed counselling and the incident had affected their marriage.
“Ngcobo and Mpanza were convicted on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and one count of contravention of the Disaster Management Act. They were [each] sentenced to an effective 18 years' imprisonment.”
Nxele was convicted on one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravening the Disaster Management Act and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.
